Recently, Sally Jessy Raphael expressed her feelings on some artists, comedians, and actors getting into the talk show space. Sally said, “We have a thing in America. If you’ve done well at one thing, you can do well at anything, so a quarterback becomes a sports commentator. Now is he Red barber? No. Will he ever be Red Barber? No. Does anyone know who Red Barber is besides me? No. So the problem is you’ve got an actress and a person who sings and they take these people and they go…even Ellen DeGeneres, who is a comedian. Because you’re a comedian does not make you a talk show host.”

