ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals What Changed Vince McMahon’s Opinion Of Him

By Danny Wolstanholme
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles, dropped by to discuss his career, which was recorded on the eve of the 2022 Royal Rumble in St Louis, Missouri. The Phenomenal One was asked about his debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016....

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Couple To Star In New Digital Reality Series

WWE is set to premiere a new reality series with Corey Graves and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella. “Corey & Carmella” will debut on Monday, February 28 via the WWE YouTube channel. Graves revealed don their “Bare With Us” podcast that the project is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To The Undertaker WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

As reported earlier, WWE Legend The Undertaker has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. In the aftermath of the announcement, wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their congratulatory messages to The Phenom. While some thanked Taker for inspiring them to join the business, several others referred to the WWE icon as the G.O.A.T.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Elimination Chamber Final Card And Live Coverage Reminder

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Be sure to join us for live Elimination Chamber coverage at 11am...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H, Ric Flair And Others React To The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Miz
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
The Miz
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: What Vince McMahon Thinks Of Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE

It’s a big one. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and mostly in a good way. The company has done rather well with just about everything they have done so far and a lot of that is due to the people who run the regular operations. One of them has since departed though and seems to be on his way elsewhere. Now we know what might be waiting on him.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Chamber Matches, Lita Returns To The Ring, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Elimination Chamber Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon And Others In Saudi Arabia, Photos And Video Of WWE Stars At Events In Jeddah

Several WWE Superstars and officials have been in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today preparing for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrived to the Kingdom and was overseeing production meetings today. PWInsider adds that WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn also made the trip.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Announcer Returning To The Company

As noted earlier this week, longtime WWE Spanish announcer Carlos Cabrera will be leaving the company after nearly 30 years with the company. A report that followed after the release indicated that his age, 62, may have contributed to the decision. It looks as though a former announcer will be...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Makes First Comments After Winning WWE Intercontinental Title

As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion on last night’s SmackDown. The storyline in the match was Zayn focusing on Nakamura’s injured knee. Towards the closing stages of the match, Zayn wrapped Nakamura’s knee around the ring post and slammed it repeatedly. Back in the ring, Zayn would then execute a hard kick to Nakamura’s injured knee, before rolling up the former champion into a pin fall for the victory.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. Rick...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. – The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Shows Love And Respect To Cody Rhodes

Wrestling icon Sting has taken to social media to publicly send a message to Cody Rhodes. It was revealed earlier this week that the American Nightmare and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. The wrestling world has been quick to react, with many talents showing their respect to him. Sting wrote,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Second Generation Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact

Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling. Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January. Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Planning “Twists And Turns” At Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber premium event takes place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. This will mark the final stop on The Road To WrestleMania, and is going to set up several matches for that PPV. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he has been told...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Spoiler On The Miz’s Mystery Partner For Feud Against The Mysterios

YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is reportedly headed back to WWE. Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show saw Rey Mysterio defeat The Miz. Dominik Mysterio got involved during the match, and then both of The Mysterios took The Miz out after the match. Kevin Patrick later interviewed The Miz during the Elimination Chamber event, and he teased that he has a new partner coming to help even the odds against Rey and Dominik.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy