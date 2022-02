Valentine’s Day is around the corner – do you already have a game plan, or are you waiting until after Sunday’s Big Game to get yourself together? Don’t let the Super Bowl get in the way of preparing for an epic and enjoyable Valentine’s Day celebration. Whether it’s champagne for two, dinner with your boo, or a to-do for twenty-two, your celebration of love will be fresh, fun, and easy on the wallet…if you follow these tips from @perfectlycuratelife!

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO