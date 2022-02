OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo's animal family got a little bit bigger thanks to the arrival of an 8-year-old male ocelot. Raif was born at the zoo's Cat Forest habitat in 2013 and moved to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo two years later as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Ocelot Species Survival Plan. The program recently recommended that Raif come home to be paired with the Oklahoma City Zoo's 8-year-old female ocelot, Arieta.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO