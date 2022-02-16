ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feds: Man obstructed probe into brother's antisemitic arson

By MARK PRATT
 3 days ago

The brother of a man who was the prime suspect in four fires set at Jewish organizations and a Jewish-affiliated business in the Boston area in 2019 has been indicted on suspicion of obstructing the investigation, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Alexander Giannakakis, 35, formerly of Quincy, who provided security...

