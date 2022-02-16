Bartlett-based public company SurgePays cuts operating loss, projects $130M in revenue in 2022

Now that it's decided to invest in a major expansion of its Tunica facility, Mullen Automotive is putting pieces in place for what its manufacturing operation will look like. The California-based electric vehicle manufacturer has entered into partnership with Comau, an Italian industrial automation company that does a lot of work in the automotive industry. Comau will help develop the build-out of a vehicle body shop at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica. That stage of the manufacturing process will produce the Body in White — the frame of the vehicle before the motor, trim, or anything else has been added.

17 DAYS AGO