ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bartlett-based public company SurgePays cuts operating loss, projects $130M in revenue in 2022

By John Klyce
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SurgePays was uplisted to the Nasdaq in the fall. And CEO Brian Cox will tell...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Iowa-based company announces job cuts, ceases printing several magazines

(AP) - Officials at Dotdash Meredith say the company will lay off 200 workers and stop print publications of several magazines. Wednesday’s announcement comes two months after New York-based Dotdash merged with Meredith, a magazine company based in Iowa. A company spokesperson said most of the layoffs occurred in the company’s New York office but some people were laid off in Des Moines.
Memphis Business Journal

Italian firm joins Mullen on electric vehicle manufacturing in Tunica

Now that it's decided to invest in a major expansion of its Tunica facility, Mullen Automotive is putting pieces in place for what its manufacturing operation will look like. The California-based electric vehicle manufacturer has entered into partnership with Comau, an Italian industrial automation company that does a lot of work in the automotive industry. Comau will help develop the build-out of a vehicle body shop at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica. That stage of the manufacturing process will produce the Body in White — the frame of the vehicle before the motor, trim, or anything else has been added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#40 Under 40#Surgepays
Memphis Business Journal

Collierville-based Mueller caps 2021 with net sales increasing by over $1B

Net sales jumped from $2.39 billion to $3.76 billion, a 57% year-over-year increase. A preview party for the city's most powerful leaders set on the stage of the historic Orpheum Theatre. 2022 40 Under 40 Awards. Nominate your choice for Memphis Business Journal's 26th Annual 40 under 40 Awards! Deadline...
Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: You Could Be In Line To Receive $1,400

Across the U.S., people have long urged the government to step up and play a more active role in economic assistance programs in the wake of the virus, given that COVID-19-fighting measures have had a long-term impact on people's livelihoods. And it appears that the federal government has heeded pleas for another stimulus check in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TechCrunch

Silvr wants to bring revenue-based financing to Europe

XAnge, Otium, Bpifrance, Eurazeo and ISAI are participating in today’s funding round. Some business angels are also investing, such as Alexandre Prot, Steve Anavi, Raphaël Vullierme, Louis Chatriot and Pierre Dutaret. Started in 2020, Silvr has already financed 100 companies, such as Cuure, French Bandit, Almé Paris and...
Seekingalpha.com

SurgePays passes 50,000 mobile broadbrand subscribers

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) continued growth in its mobile broadband subscriber business SurgePhone Wireless, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The hyper-growth skew will continue, considering there are 1,500 activations on some days, which equates to 3% growth in a 24-hour period. It also appears that the Co. will reach the target of 0.2M subscriber activations well ahead of schedule in 2022.
Reuters

Thomson Reuters posts higher revenue but operating profit falls

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), on Tuesday reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend and sales forecast, but said operating profit was down from a year ago, when it saw a significant gain from an investment sale and other items. The...
Memphis Business Journal

FedEx, Microsoft reveal second offering from partnership

In May 2020, FedEx and Microsoft announced a multiyear partnership and revealed their first joint product: FedEx Surround, which looks to give businesses increased supply chain insight via near-real-time shipment tracking analytics. Flash forward to the present and the collaboration has spawned another offering — because the two companies are...
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Peloton makes cuts as revenue drops

Peloton is replacing its CEO and cutting jobs as the company faces a drop in revenue and demand. Plus, the electric vehicle industry is expanding in the U.S. with President Biden announcing the first charging manufacturing facility being built in Tennessee. New York Times DealBook editor Stephen Gandel joins CBS News at the New York Stock Exchange closing bell to discuss what's moving the markets.
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis

Comments / 0

Community Policy