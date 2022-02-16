Bank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be -deputy governor

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially "forceful" in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, a senior official said on Wednesday, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases.

Deputy Governor Timothy Lane told a university audience there was a risk inflation could continue to be more persistent than forecast, and the central bank was increasingly focused on countering the upside risks.

"We will be nimble — and if necessary, forceful — in using our monetary policy tools to address whatever situation arises," Lane said.

Canada's annual inflation rate hit a fresh 30-year high at 5.1% in January, data showed on Wednesday. It was the 10th consecutive month the rate had been above the Bank of Canada's 1%-3% control range. read more

"Currently, with inflation well above our target, we are increasingly focused on countering the upside risks," Lane said.

Money markets are betting the Bank of Canada will hike on March 2, likely to 0.50% from the current record low 0.25%, with about a 30% chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase. Markets are pricing in at least six hikes in 2022. BOCWATCH

Lane reiterated that Canadians should expect multiple hikes and said that while the central bank expected inflation to come down quickly in the second half of 2022, it is "alert to the risk that inflation may again prove more persistent."

Analysts said Lane's more hawkish tone was likely aimed at keeping inflation expectations in hand, rather than signaling a more aggressive initial hike.

"A strong commitment to do what's necessary, even if it's painful, should work to keep expectations anchored, and, hopefully, make it less likely that the Bank of Canada will need to actually use such a heavy hand," Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group, said in a note.

Lane also made clear that while an expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve would affect Canada's economy, it will not dictate the path of the Canadian bank's rate hikes.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.3% at 1.2680 to the greenback, or 78.86 U.S. cents, after Lane's comments.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis

