Supply chain DeFi leader Smart MFG has announced an integration with Polygon to launch Phigital, the first 3D NFT Marketplace for building the Open Metaverse by focusing on cross-Metaverse 3D assets interoperability and real-world use case NFTS and enabling on-platform digital-to-physical bridge. The beta version of the Phigital NFT marketplace, set to be launched in Q1 2022, aims to solve one of the biggest pain points of the Open Metaverse, which is the lack of interoperability among various metaverses and gaming platforms, and to become an active player in building the open metaverse.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO