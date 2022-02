A Smith Road resident called police at about 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and said she had sent $780 to an unidentified person in Mexico. Earlier that day, the woman had received a phone call from whom she believed was her daughter. The caller was crying. Then a man came on the phone and told the woman that he was in a Mexican drug cartel and had kidnapped her daughter.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO