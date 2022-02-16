ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.59 to $93.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.53 to...

US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
Reuters

Japanese government to hold meeting on crude oil prices

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to hold a meeting regarding rising crude oil prices on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday. The ministers are expected to discuss the effectiveness of the government’s measures it has implemented so far and possible further actions to curb...
WITN

Gas prices increasing along with the cost of crude oil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The standoff at the border of Ukraine and Russia is thousands of miles away, but it is impacting the Carolinas in terms of how much people are paying for gas. The current average for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.32. That is up...
Reuters

Qatar raises March crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar is set to raise in March the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Wednesday. Qatar Marine will be sold in March at a premium of $2.20 per barrel over...
