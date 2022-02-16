ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

By Chip Brewster
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S.

Winter storm to bring rain, ice then snow to Chicago area

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems bringing precipitation to the Rockies and across the eastern half of the U.S. They also went through the seasons snowfall so far and how most of the country remains in winter drought conditions, including a jet stream trend that appears to be responsible. Among the viewer questions were which forecast model was the most accurate and how is it possible to have a 90-day outlook.

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
WGAL

Cold Night Ahead, Some Refreeze Possible Tonight

You can expect dry weather if traveling to any Super Bowl parties this evening, and roads should be in good shape. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight, so any standing water or slush will freeze overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Icy spots will be...
AOL Corp

90M Americans in path of next winter storm to streak across the US

Over 90 million people across 19 states were under a winter storm watch or warning by Tuesday morning as the makings of a far-reaching, disruptive winter storm that will track over a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned that not only will the storm...
WGAU

Snow storm to hammer East Coast with blizzard conditions

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans are bracing for a snow storm that's expected to hammer the East Coast with blizzard conditions this weekend. Blizzard warnings are in effect from coastal Virginia up to Maine, including several major cities such as Ocean City, Atlantic City, Boston and Portland. Seventeen states, from the Carolinas to Maine, are on alert for a strong nor'easter to blast coastal areas with heavy snow and gusty winds.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

