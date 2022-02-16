ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Suspect in fatal shooting at Braintree mall captured

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pY35B_0eGU0UBQ00

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Massachusetts shopping mall last month has been captured and faces arraignment Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, faces a murder charge in the Jan. 22 shooting of Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

RELATED: Gunman in deadly mall shooting identified

Hammond-Desir, who authorities have said lives in Maynard, was caught in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, Braintree police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Beasley, 26, of Boston, was shopping inside a store at the mall when he was targeted by another man with a handgun, authorities said. He died at a hospital.

A 27-year-old woman faces an accessory charge in connection with the shooting.

Hammond-Desir is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

Building owner Simon Property Group has promised to strengthen security at the mall, which has been the site of several violent incidents in recent years.

Gang members exchanged gunfire inside a department store at the mall in 2017, and in 2020, a 15-year-old girl described as an innocent bystander was hit twice during a shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
Braintree, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Maynard, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Shopping Mall#Ap#Quincy District Court#Building#Simon Property Group#Gang#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Slick roadways leading to spin outs, crashes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Motorists are being urged to use caution as slippery travel conditions continue overnight and into Sunday morning. 12 News has been monitoring the roadways since squalls across our area brought bursts of heavy snowfall, high winds, and poor visibility. The threat of squalls has ended, but lingering slick roads have […]
SCITUATE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy