Savings are getting better, as we have recently spotted the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 getting great savings over at the Microsoft Store, where you can configure your laptop however you want, and savings will start at $100. You will be able to pick one of these amazing products starting at $800, but you can make the price go up depending on the display size you go for, as you have 13.5 and 15-inch options. You will also be able to choose between the Intel Core i5 models and the ones that come with a Ryzen 5 processor inside. RAM options let you choose between 8 and 16GB, while storage starts at 128GB and goes all the way up to $512GB.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO