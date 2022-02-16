ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Has Important Advice For Matthew Stafford In Rams Parade

By Zack Cox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When celebrating a Super Bowl championship, hydration is key. Just ask Tom Brady. Brady, who had a memorable run-in with some avocado tequila at last year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat rally, shared some words of wisdom for fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford...

