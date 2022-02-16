ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Township, MI

Feds: Man obstructed probe into brother's antisemitic arson

recordpatriot.com
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a man who was the prime suspect in four fires set at Jewish organizations and a Jewish-affiliated business in the Boston area in 2019 has been indicted on suspicion of obstructing the investigation, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Alexander Giannakakis, 35, formerly of...

www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Swastika T-Shirts and Cyanide: Authorities Say Former Federal Security Contractor Hid Brother’s Connections to Anti-Semitic Arson

Federal authorities in Sweden have arrested a former security contractor for the U.S. embassy in Stockholm. According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, U.S. authorities have charged him with covering up the alleged crimes of his younger brother, the prime suspect in an investigation into anti-Semitic arson in the Boston area. Alexander Giannakakis, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, was indicted by a Boston grand jury in September, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Massachusetts. He is currently awaiting extradition.  Within about two weeks in May 2019, a series of four fires had broken out at...
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Man Charged With Killing Baby in Arson Attack

A Kansas man is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing a baby by setting a home ablaze. Police in Johnson County identified the suspect on Monday as 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker. In addition to the murder charge, Ecker also faces an aggravated arson charge in connection with a Sunday morning fire in Shawnee. Authorities say several residents of the home managed to escape but no one was able to save the baby, who was found dead inside the house after firefighters spent 20 minutes putting out the inferno. The Shawnee Mission Post reported that a man who arrived at the scene of the fire was detained after making a run for the front door, but he was not immediately identified. No further details were immediately available on a motive for the alleged arson attack, and it was not clear what relation Ecker had, if any, to those inside the home.
SHAWNEE, KS
Sand Hills Express

Man trying to shoot bear kills brother, then takes own life, probe finds

An Oregon man trying to ward off a bear from his home accidentally shot and killed his brother and then apparently took his own life, authorities said Wednesday. The unidentified man called 911 just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun because there was a bear on their property,” according to a statement by Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Chelsea, MI
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Fbi#Feds#Extradition#Domestic Terrorism#Ap#Jewish#Swedish#Jews
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Modeling Agent With Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Prison Cell

A former French modeling agent with ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and serving a sentence for similar accusations was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday (February 19), the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News. Jean-Luc Brunel was reported to have "died by suicide because he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy