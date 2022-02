Morgan Stanley continues to perform well after making some major acquisitions, including E*TRADE and Eaton Vance. Morgan Stanley (MS) looks like it could break out in the near term. The giant financial has quite a few things going for it at the moment. Also, despite being at or near all-time highs, shares do not appear overvalued. I believe Morgan Stanley presents a reasonably good value at risk here to continue their prior melt-up, while providing a well covered dividend.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO