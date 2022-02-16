ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

How supply chain issues will affect NASCAR’s Daytona 500, duel at Daytona

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
NASCAR driver Erik Jones said he can't afford to wreck his car in Thursday's duel at Daytona International Speedway. Blame it on the supply chain. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

DAYTONA BEACH — In some previous duel races at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon wouldn’t have minded a crash. His backup car might have been better than the one he wrecked.

“That’s not the case this year,” Dillon said Wednesday, “because the backup’s sitting in Welcome, N.C.”

Blame it on the supply chain. Some of the same problems affecting inventory at grocery stores and car dealerships will play a significant role in Thursday’s duel races and Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The issue begins with NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen cars, which are debuting after three years of discussion, development and testing. In earlier generations, teams would design and manufacture parts at their own shops, so some of Team Penske’s pieces were slightly different from the ones at Stewart-Haas Racing or Front Row Motorsports. Not anymore.

NASCAR requires teams to buy most of their Next Gen parts from vendors, giving everyone the same equipment. That should put more control in drivers’ hands and, theoretically, level the playing field between powerhouses and the one-car teams. The problem is that some of those vendors have been backed up.

“We’re not immune to the world,” NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation John Probst said after last month’s Daytona test. “We’re seeing COVID and supply chains being delayed and some of the distribution being delayed a little bit.”

Those delays have been playing out for weeks at shops like Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for weeks. If a part comes in on a Friday, workers on the floor are stuck working through the weekend.

“We can’t lose that time,” said team co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski.

Time’s up, even as inventory is down. Haulers usually arrive at this famed 2½-mile tri-oval with an extra car or two per team. Now, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney said, they have only a couple extra cars over an entire organization.

Dillon isn’t the only driver without a backup car on site. As of Tuesday, at least two top teams (Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing) didn’t have backups here, either, according to Fox Sports. Kyle Busch said Joe Gibbs Racing’s extra cars are earmarked for next week at California or the week after in Las Vegas.

That means the effects of the supply chain will continue into the season, starting with the Thursday duel that sets the 500 field. Drivers must weigh their desire to learn more about the cars, gain a better starting position for Sunday’s race and earn points against the need to avoid a costly crash that would hinder them in the 500 (or the West Coast swing).

The specific balance depends on the team and driver.

“I think as soon as you get scared of crashing and those types of things, you’re never going to win,” said Joey Logano, a former Daytona 500 and series champion. “I’m going to go race. If we crash, so be it. We’ll figure it out.”

The six drivers vying for the final four spots in the 500 will take a similar approach. There’s no point to saving anything for next week if the only goal is to make Sunday’s field. But for Petty GMS Motorsports, the calculus is different.

“We cannot — we cannot — wreck this car,” driver Erik Jones said.

The supply chain issues transcend one series. Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse said his sprint car team ordered an engine in November. He hopes to have it by April, because parts are scarce.

Certain meats are, too. Track president Frank Kelleher said one vendor was scrambling to find a source for premium cuts due to last-minute menu changes.

Drivers at Wednesday’s media day were optimistic the problems will be over soon. Joe Gibbs Racing got a new car or two this week. Keselowski expects things to be back to normal sometime this summer.

But that won’t help anyone this weekend at one of the largest sporting events in the country.

“It’s a weird spot to be in for our biggest race of the year,” driver Tyler Reddick said, “but we’re trying to navigate it as smart as possible.”

Comments / 0

 

For the first time since he was a Tampa kid, NASCAR's Aric Almirola is racing for fun

DAYTONA BEACH — Aric Almirola has cruised through the tunnel into Daytona International Speedway countless times in countless ways. As a bright-eyed boy riding over from his Tampa home to watch the cars speed around the world-famous tri-oval. As an up-and-coming driver thirsting for a chance to compete in NASCAR’s top Cup series. As a middling professional wondering if this was his last shot. As a winner hoping to add another trophy to his collection.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
'Pooh Bear' Williams, FSU football fan favorite, dies in car crash

This USF softball pair is always on the same page

Tampa Bay Times

Charlie Strong joining University of Miami staff: report

Former USF coach Charlie Strong is returning to the state college ranks. ESPN first reported late Friday evening that Strong, who spent the 2021 season on Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jaguars, is finalizing a deal to coach linebackers at the University of Miami. Strong, 61, didn’t immediately respond...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

FSU softball welcomes a bevy of tough tests in Clearwater tournament

CLEARWATER — Coach Lonni Alameda had a pretty good idea of what her Florida State softball team could do on the field from weeks of practice. Now, at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational that runs through Sunday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex, she’s starting to see a more complete picture with the pieces she has in her dugout.
No surprise, MLB cancels first week of spring games

ST. PETERSBURG — In a fully expected move, Major League Baseball made official Friday that at least the first week of scheduled spring training games have been canceled as a result of the lack of agreement on a new labor contract. Some teams were scheduled to start exhibitions on...
MLB
Canadiens add Vinny Lecavalier to their front office

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens added former Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier and Nick Bobrov to their front office Friday. Lecavalier will serve as a special adviser to hockey operations, while Bobrov will become co-director of amateur scouting. Lecavalier, of Ile Bizard, Que., was selected first overall by the Lightning...
NHL
March Madness to commence in bay area's back yard

Brace yourself for a once-in-a-generation occurrence. Something rarely experienced in this state, less frequent than even Super Bowl triumphs or Worlds Series berths, is set to transpire. The SEC men’s basketball tournament is returning to Florida — a hoops Halley’s Comet of sorts. Amalie Arena, which hosted...
TAMPA, FL
No punking, Rays' Brett Phillips is up to some new tricks

For anyone directly, or even peripherally, involved in Major League Baseball, the biggest challenges during the ongoing lockout that has delayed the opening of spring training and soon will threaten the start of the regular season are to remain positive and busy. That isn’t a problem for Rays outfielder Brett...
MLB
Bucs' Arians lashes out at report, denies any rift with Brady

TAMPA — Bruce Arians doesn’t believe Tom Brady will come out of retirement. But the Bucs coach is certain his relationship with the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is not why he left the game after only two seasons in Tampa Bay. “That would shock me,’’ Arians said Saturday...
NFL
USF's 2022 football schedule has arrived, with trip to Florida Gators

The USF football team learned its full 2022 schedule Thursday, including a home game against BYU, a trip to Florida and the annual rivalry game against UCF. The Bulls open at home against the Cougars, an independent team set to join the Big 12 in the coming years. USF then hosts Howard, a Football Championship Subdivision team coached by USF alumnus Larry Scott. Scott was a member of the Bulls’ inaugural recruiting class who has spent time as as an assistant at Freedom High, USF, Miami and Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
