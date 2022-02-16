ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

N.J. police are under scrutiny for racial bias after breaking up a fight between teens

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kL9SI_0eGTvk0L00

A pair of New Jersey police officers are facing criticism for how they responded to a fight between teenagers at a shopping mall.

Video of the fight posted to social media shows two teenagers — one Black and one white — get into a scuffle at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, about an hour west of New York City.

Two officers quickly run in to break up the fight. One officer tackles the Black teenager and then handcuffs him with the assistance of another officer while the white youth sits on a nearby couch and watches. Neither of the teens appears to resist the officers.

"Yo, it's 'cause he's Black. Racially motivated," someone says off camera.

When the video ends, the white teen is uncuffed.

The Bridgewater Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that it was aware of the video and that officers were on hand to respond to the fight because of a tip.

"We recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation," the post said.

The department said it was asking for assistance from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said its Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident in accordance with New Jersey Attorney General Guidelines and Directives. It asked anyone who recorded any part of the incident to contact the unit at (908) 575-3300 or via the STOPit app (using the access code SOMERSETNJ), where people can make anonymous reports to law enforcement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet that he was concerned by what he saw in the footage.

"Although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I'm deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video," Murphy said. "We're committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve."

Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU of New Jersey, said it was an example of "racial bias in policing."

"The swiftness to take down and arrest the Black child, the care shown to the white child," he remarked.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

Greenberg ‘traumatized again’ by accused shooter Brown’s release

Local activist and writer Quintez Brown, who is accused of shooting at a Democratic mayoral candidate in his campaign office Monday, is now incarcerated at home. A number of Louisville media outlets posted video of Brown walking out of the downtown Hall of Justice around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brown’s bail was set at $100,000 by District Court Judge Annette Karem on Tuesday, and local activists with the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his bail Wednesday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEKU

Lexington adding two civilians to police disciplinary review board

Some changes are on the way for the Lexington police disciplinary review board. The city is accepting application for two civilians to join. Lexington mayor Linda Gorton announced the opening of the two positions earlier this week. She said the board considers substantiated complaints against officers in special circumstances. “They’re...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy