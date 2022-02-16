ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

DeVry University misled students. Now, the federal government is erasing their debt

By Cory Turner
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwrhA_0eGTviEt00
About 1,800 former DeVry University students will receive more than $70 million in federal student loan relief from the U.S. Department of Education. J Pat Carter/AP

Nearly 16,000 federal student loan borrowers who were misled by for-profit colleges will have $415 million in debts erased, according to the U.S. Department of Education. These borrowers — who attended DeVry University, ITT Technical Institute and other schools — will receive relief through a legal provision known as borrower defense, which promises loan relief for defrauded borrowers.

With this announcement, the Biden administration says it has approved roughly $2 billion in loan relief for more than 107,000 borrowers through borrower defense.

Wednesday's news stands out not only for the borrowers it will help, but because this is the first time the department has said it will grant borrower defense claims — acknowledging students had been defrauded — while a school accused of defrauding them, DeVry University, remains open for business and still enjoys access to millions of dollars in federal student loans.

According to the department, approximately 1,800 former DeVry students will receive more than $70 million in loan relief after the department "determined that the institution made widespread substantial misrepresentations about its job placement rates."

The department also said that it expects the number of approved claims from former DeVry students to rise and that it "will seek to recoup the cost of the discharges from DeVry."

"The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and standards," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a statement. "Students count on their colleges to be truthful. Unfortunately, today's findings show too many instances in which students were misled into loans at institutions or programs that could not deliver what they'd promised."

DeVry has been in hot water before

The announcement is the latest standoff over years of tension between DeVry and the federal government. In August 2015, the Education Department demanded that DeVry either prove its common advertising claim — that since 1975, 90% of its graduates seeking employment found jobs in their field within six months of graduation — or stop making it. In October 2016, DeVry said it lacked the data to substantiate the claim and agreed to stop.

Then in December 2016, DeVry agreed to a $100 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over similar complaints that its advertising was deceptive.

It was that 90% claim that the department used to justify its latest move, to approve DeVry borrower defense claims. The department says that after investigating, it found that DeVry's job placement rate was instead roughly 58% and that "more than half of the jobs included in the claimed 90 percent placement rate were held by students who obtained them well before graduating from DeVry and often before they even enrolled."

"These jobs were not attributable to a DeVry education," the department said, "and their inclusion was contrary to the plain language of the 90 percent claim. Moreover, DeVry excluded from its calculation large numbers of graduates who were in fact actively looking for work simply because they did not conduct a search in the manner that the University's Career Services department preferred."

In spite of these findings, the department made clear that because DeVry stopped making this misleading claim after 2015, it will not lose access to the federal student aid program — a move that would be potentially devastating for a school like DeVry, where the vast majority of students receive federal loans.

In a statement to NPR, DeVry's senior director of university relations, Donna Shaults, wrote:

DeVry University is deeply committed to student success and has oriented our whole organization around helping people compete in a complex and changing labor market. As today's announcement calls out, any student claims date back to advertising that was used between 2008 and 2015, predating DeVry's establishment as an independent institution with a new Board and leadership.

Nonetheless, we do believe that the Department of Education mischaracterizes DeVry's calculation and disclosure of graduate outcomes in certain advertising, and we do not agree with the conclusions they have reached.

The pressure to help defrauded borrowers has been building

The Education Department has been under enormous legal and political pressure to help defrauded students. Much of that pressure began in June 2019, when the Project on Predatory Student Lending sued then-President Donald Trump's Education Department (Sweet v. DeVos), demanding that it process the claims of more than 200,000 borrowers who said they had been defrauded by their colleges.

Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was an outspoken champion of the for-profit college sector and openly opposed using borrower defense to provide students with full or even partial loan relief. Under her watch, consideration of applications slowed, then stopped altogether.

In early 2020, after Sweet v. DeVos was provisionally settled, the department sent thousands of denials to borrowers, though these rejections were vague and unexplained.

"We don't think their evidence was fairly considered, and we certainly don't think that they received an adequate explanation of why their claims were denied," says Eileen Connor, director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending and lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

A judge agreed with Connor, and in late 2020, the department agreed to stop the blanket denials until the case was resolved.

That case, now Sweet v. Cardona, as well as the borrower defense backlog, has been hanging over the Biden administration like the sword of Damocles. According to federal data, more than 85,000 applications were awaiting adjudication in January 2021, and another 137,000 had been denied based on DeVos' interpretation of the rule. Not only does Wednesday's announcement help the department make a dent in that backlog, but it also allows the Biden administration to take credit for loan relief efforts that a trial or settlement in the Sweet case likely would have compelled.

Over the past year, Biden's Education Department has made modest progress reducing that backlog, announcing in June that it would approve another 18,000 ITT Technical Institute borrowers and, in July, more than 1,800 claims from former students at a trio of smaller schools.

But the most recent federal data on borrower defense claims shows the backlog, as of the end of September, was actually higher (nearly 88,000) than it was when Trump left office.

Comments / 19

Phil Layshio
3d ago

So another words....the taxpayers are on the hook. There is no free money folks.

Reply
9
Stilgar
3d ago

All for profit colleges are scams. It's the only reason they exist.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Fortune

Biden administration to cancel another $415M student loans held by defrauded borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that an additional 16,000 borrowers will receive a collective $415 million in debt cancellation, which adds to the $15 billion in federal student loans forgiven during President Joe Biden’s presidency. This is one of several rounds of student loan forgiveness for defrauded borrowers. Currently, about 43 million borrowers hold a collective $1.61 trillion in federal student loan debt.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Donald Trump
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

3 types of people who still aren't covered under student loan forgiveness

Unlike federal student loans, private student loans are not eligible for student loan forgiveness. People who refinanced student loans to a private loan servicer are also ineligible for forgiveness. Under the PSLF program, only people who work for the US government and non-profit organizations qualify for forgiveness. This article is...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus check: Social Security & fourth payment?

Stimulus checks have gone out to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but those on Social Security are still struggling with their fixed income and inflation. Many are calling on Congress for a fourth stimulus check, but a lot are asking for seniors on Social Security to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devry University#Federal Loans#Federal Student Aid#Student Loans#College#Itt Technical Institute#The Education Department
thecentersquare.com

Report: Federal unemployment benefits kept millions from returning to work

(The Center Square) – Increased federal benefits last year perpetuated unemployment and kept millions of Americans from returning to the workforce, a new study released Wednesday reports. The Texas Public Policy Foundation published the report, which evaluated the impact of federal handouts, particularly the controversial federal unemployment payments of...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Student loan: Do you qualify for Navient settlement?

One of the biggest student loan servicing companies has been taken to court thanks to their alleged predatory practices. A settlement has recently been reached which will cancel some student loans as well as giving payouts. You may be wondering if you qualify for loan forgiveness through Navient. What is...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Will there be more stimulus checks, child tax credit payments in 2022?

It’s been nearly a year since the last round of federal-level stimulus checks started to be deposited in the accounts of millions of Americans. The American Rescue Plan was signed into effect by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Part of the plan was stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 per eligible individual as well as the child tax credit to qualifying families.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Student loans: Nurses and loan forgiveness

With the pandemic creating such a need for nurses and student loan debt paused for two years, forgiveness programs are becoming easier to find. Nurses have a few different programs they can apply for that would eliminate their student loan debt. A bill was sponsored by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney which...
EDUCATION
Fortune

What canceling student loan debt really means

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On the campaign trail in 2020, President Joe Biden promised to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for every federal student loan borrower. That hasn’t happened yet....
COLLEGES
Fortune

AOC: Everyone should have student loans canceled—including Harvard and Yale grads

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) greets supporters during a “Get Out the Vote” rally on Feb. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the loudest and most persistent critics of President Joe Biden’s stance on student loan cancellation—and now she’s also distinguishing herself from the president in who she believes qualifies for cancellation.
COLLEGES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy