ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Capello slams Liverpool’s defence ahead of Inter Milan clash as Di Canio tips Alisson for howler in Champions League tie

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIpZd_0eGTvb3o00

FABIO CAPELLO and Paolo Di Canio believe Inter Milan can beat Liverpool when they meet in the Champions League's Round of 16.

The Reds visit Inter tonight at the San Siro and pose as favourites to stand tall and ultimately qualify for the quarter-finals after winning all six matches in the group stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4Yrs_0eGTvb3o00
Liverpool's defence was criticised by Fabio Capello ahead of their clash with Inter Milan Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMjGR_0eGTvb3o00
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is capable of howlers, claims Paolo Di Canio Credit: Rex

However, Capello claims the Merseysiders' defence has been below par recently and that could cost them against the Nerazzurri.

The former England manager added that Jurgen Klopp's backline has been so hapless that it required goalkeeper Alisson to put together man-of-the-match performances.

Capello told Sky Sports Italia: "The current Liverpool is not the same side it was a few months ago.

"Klopp said it was his strongest team? Well, he would say that, what do you expect him to say?

"The Liverpool goalkeeper has recently been man of the match in every game. That says a great deal about how they are defending."

Di Canio, on the other hand, believes Alisson is capable of committing a howler against Inter.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

The West Ham legend claims the Liverpool shot-stopper often makes mistakes "every four or five games" and could be set for another in Milan.

Di Canio said: "Alisson performs heroics in goal, but every four or five games he has a bit of a howler. Liverpool have weak points, every team does."

Liverpool have already experienced success at the San Siro this season as they beat Inter's rivals AC Milan 2-1 in their last game of the group stage.

The Premier League giants triumphed in what was dubbed the Group of Death by beating all of Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid home and away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tik8O_0eGTvb3o00
Fabio Capello claims Inter Milan can beat Liverpool in the Champions League Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Capello
Person
Paolo Di Canio
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
The US Sun

Harrowing final message Brit dad sent before dying alongside family & pet dog while hiking – but text never made it

THE harrowing last message a British dad sent before dying alongside his family during a hike has been revealed- but sadly it never went through. Jonathan Gerrish, 45, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, and their one-year-old daughter Miju were all found dead by search teams in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest in California last August.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Champions League#Reds#Merseysiders#Sky Sports Italia#Ac Milan#The Group Of Death
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
327K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy