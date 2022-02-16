ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 200,000 food stamp claimants to get extra SNAP benefits worth $155 in two days – do you qualify?

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CA9Kg_0eGTvXTm00

EXTRA money is going out to over 200,000 people who rely on the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The governor of Connecticut said people who receive food stamps in his state will see the added funds on Friday, February 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbmoB_0eGTvXTm00
An additional than 200,000 people will receive emergency SNAP benefits this month

The emergency SNAP benefits will be in addition to the monthly benefits that Connecticut's participants already received earlier this month.

The added money will be going to all enrolled households.

There are more than 212,000 SNAP households in Connecticut who are eligible for the added benefits.

The emergency SNAP money totals nearly $32.7million.

How much will each claimant receive?

A minimum of $95 in extra food aid will go to enrolled families and individuals.

The money will be deposited onto the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card on Friday.

Plus, remaining households that do not usually qualify for the maximum monthly SNAP benefit because of income or other factors will receive extra benefits of at least $95, too.

The average estimated emergency benefit is $155.03 - depending on their specific benefit situation.

All households also received their normal SNAP benefits, based on the new Thrifty Food Plan amounts.

Benefits were deposited on one of the first three days of the month as they normally do, according to last name.

If a household is granted regular SNAP benefits on or after Monday, February 14, the additional SNAP benefits will be added to the EBT card on a Friday, depending on the date of granting.

The vast majority of states are issuing emergency SNAP benefits for February - we've listed them in our guide.

How do you qualify for SNAP?

Throughout the US, more than 41.5million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month.

The monthly allowance allows eligible low-income individuals and families to buy healthy food from approved retailers.

You must apply for SNAP in the state in which you live and meet certain bank balance limits.

The total amount of SNAP benefits your household gets each month is called an allotment.

SNAP households are expected to spend about 30% of their own resources on food.

The US Department of Agriculture says the maximum monthly allotment is based on household size.

For example, for a family of four, the maximum allotment is $835.

Each state has a different application form and process.

Benefits are paid on a specific day each month, depending on your state.

We explain when you need to re-certify to continue receiving SNAP benefits.

Plus. how the Social Security COLA increase could affect your SNAP benefits.

