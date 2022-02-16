Severe weather awareness week in Louisiana

Well, it's that time of year again where the weather is getting a little warmer and everyone seems to be getting that extra itch for spring.

Climatologically speaking, it's also the time of year (February-May) when we see an increase in severe weather across the deep south.

Data from NWS Slidell Number of tornado events by month

The reason being is that although we start seeing warmer temperatures and longer days, cold fronts are still able to make it this far south before the summer months arrive.

set-up Severe weather

That sets up a clash of colder air moving in from the north with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

This moisture/temperature gradient creates something known as instability which in turn leads to showers and thunderstorms.

If other ingredients and dynamics are in place, storms could potentially turn severe.

Now the question becomes, what's the criteria for a storm to be labeled as severe.

The National Weather Service (NWS) defines a severe thunderstorm as one that produces:

- Hail greater than or equal to 1" in diameter

- Wind gusts in excess of 58 mph (Straight-line winds can exceed 100 mph!)

- Tornado (Obviously) —> but tornadoes have their own separate warning

It's important to note that the NWS can issue both a watch or a warning (Severe thunderstorm or tornado).

Watch vs Warning Knowing the difference

A WATCH indicates that atmospheric conditions are conducive or favorable for severe weather development.

It typically covers a larger boxed area and is issued several hours before storms arrive.

If a watch is issued, make sure to have a plan in place in the event severe weather occurs.

On the other hand, a WARNING means severe weather is imminent or ongoing (detected by storm spotters or radar).

Be sure to have more than one way to receive warnings.

I highly recommend every home and business have a NOAA weather radio.

Now the warning will cover a smaller boxed area within the original larger box of the watch.

This is the time to take action to protect life and property.

Everyone in the warned area should seek shelter and go into their safe space.

The best SAFE SPACE would be a basement, but since we lack those in south Louisiana, we have to find other options.

Safe spaces Severe weather

An ideal safe space for us would be the interior of a sturdy structure (lowest floor), away from windows.

A closet or bathroom would suffice.

Safe spaces Severe weather

Helmets for everyone in the household should be stored in the designated safe space to protect from potential flying debris.

Being prepared and taking these important steps can make all the difference in a severe weather situation.

Remember, we are here to keep you all safe, not to scare anyone.

Stay with the KATC storm team for the latest for all of your weather needs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel