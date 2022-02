APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — There's a new 5 foot tall, 145 pound bundle of joy acclimating to life at the Minnesota Zoo. The Zoo announced Wednesday that a male Bactrian camel calf was born on Feb. 8, 2022 and has been bonding with mom Jenny behind the scenes. Within just a few hours of entering the world, the currently unnamed calf was standing and will be introduced to the rest of his herd in the coming weeks.

