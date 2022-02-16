ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Former Tennessee county court clerk and wife indicted in false timesheet scheme, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHP8W_0eGTt9YP00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former Tennessee county circuit court clerk and his wife were indicted in a false timesheet scheme, the state comptroller’s office announced Wednesday.

Byron and Stephanie Maxedon were both indicted by the McNairy County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of official misconduct, and one count of false entries in governmental records.

Byron Maxedon served as the McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk until he resigned on December 13, 2021. His wife, Stephanie Maxedon, worked as deputy court clerk from October 14, 2019, through April 20, 2020.

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, investigators determined that Stephanie Maxedon received at least $3,163.62 in wages for time that she did not work. Investigators said Byron Maxedon knew that 11 of Stephanie Maxedon’s 14 timesheets included time that she did not work. Investigators found that Byron Maxedon completed and falsified four of his wife’s timesheets on her behalf.

Of the total hours reported on Stephanie Maxedon’s timesheets, she was not working approximately 30 percent of the time, the report showed.

“Investigators discovered several problems within the circuit court clerk’s office,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These included a failure to review time sheets for accuracy and a lack of policies and procedures regarding the timekeeping process. I encourage the new clerk to strengthen oversight and internal controls.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 13

Melanie Brown
3d ago

just goes to show, that the county, should do a thorough background check. There are to many trusting people in this county

Reply(2)
2
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee woman accused of second-degree murder in fentanyl death

A Middle Tennessee woman is accused of giving deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to a man last year, authorities said. Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment Friday, WZTV-TV reported. She was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose, the television station reported.
BON AQUA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Large bag of heroin washes ashore on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-gallon garbage bag containing 45 pounds of heroin was found washed ashore on a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the heroin, which was also wrapped in burlap, was found near the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge east of Sebastian. The packaging was not intended for water, the sheriff’s office said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee County#Timesheet
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy