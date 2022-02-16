Former Tennessee county court clerk and wife indicted in false timesheet scheme, records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former Tennessee county circuit court clerk and his wife were indicted in a false timesheet scheme, the state comptroller’s office announced Wednesday.

Byron and Stephanie Maxedon were both indicted by the McNairy County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of official misconduct, and one count of false entries in governmental records.

Byron Maxedon served as the McNairy County Circuit Court Clerk until he resigned on December 13, 2021. His wife, Stephanie Maxedon, worked as deputy court clerk from October 14, 2019, through April 20, 2020.

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, investigators determined that Stephanie Maxedon received at least $3,163.62 in wages for time that she did not work. Investigators said Byron Maxedon knew that 11 of Stephanie Maxedon’s 14 timesheets included time that she did not work. Investigators found that Byron Maxedon completed and falsified four of his wife’s timesheets on her behalf.

Of the total hours reported on Stephanie Maxedon’s timesheets, she was not working approximately 30 percent of the time, the report showed.

“Investigators discovered several problems within the circuit court clerk’s office,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These included a failure to review time sheets for accuracy and a lack of policies and procedures regarding the timekeeping process. I encourage the new clerk to strengthen oversight and internal controls.”

