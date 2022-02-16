FDA Accepts NDA for Adagrasib for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common malignancy worldwide and causes estimated 1.6 million deaths each year. Cancer immunosurveillance has been found to play an important role in lung cancer and may be related with its prognosis. KLRK1, encoding NKG2D, is a homodimeric lectin-like receptor. However, there has not been one research of KLRK1 as a biomarker in lung cancer. Data including patients` clinical characteristics and RNAseq information of KLRK1 from TCGA were downloaded. A total of 1019 patients with lung cancer were included in this study, among which 407 patients were female and 611 patients were male. Evaluations of mRNA expression, diagnostic value by ROC (receiver operating characteristic) curves and prognostic value by survival curve, Cox model and subgroup analysis were performed. The level of KLRK1 expression in lung adenocarcinoma cancer tissues and normal lung tissues was detected by qRT-PCR. The CCK-8 assay investigated the proliferation rate and the wound healing assay assessed the migratory ability in vitro. The expression of KLRK1 in tumor was lower than that in normal tissue. KLRK1 expression was associated with gender, histologic grade, stage, T classification and vital status. Patients with high KLRK1 expression presented an improved overall survival (P"‰="‰0.0036) and relapse free survival (P"‰="‰0.0031). KLRK1 was found to have significant prognostic value in lung adenocarcinoma (P"‰="‰0.015), stage I/II (P"‰="‰0.03), older patients (P"‰="‰0.0052), and male (P"‰="‰0.0047) by subgroup overall survival analysis, and in lung adenocarcinoma (P"‰="‰0.0094), stage I/II (P"‰="‰0.0076), older patients (P"‰="‰0.0072), and male (P"‰="‰0.0033) by subgroup relapse free survival analysis. Lung adenocarcinoma cancer patients with high KLRK1 expression presented an improved overall survival (P"‰="‰0.015) and relapse free survival (P"‰="‰0.0094). In vitro studies indicated that KLRK1 inhibited tumor cell proliferation and migration. KLRK1 was an independent prognostic factor and high KLRK1 expression indicated a better overall and relapse free survival. KLRK1 may be a prognostic biomarker for lung adenocarcinoma cancer.

