FDA Accepts NDA for Adagrasib for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Despite the development of predictive biomarkers to shape treatment paradigms and outcomes, de novo EGFR TKI resistance advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) remains an issue of concern. We explored clinical factors in 332 advanced NSCLC who received EGFR TKI and molecular characteristics through 65 whole exome sequencing of various EGFR TKI responses including; de novo (progression within 3Â months), intermediate response (IRs) and long-term response (LTRs) (durability"‰>"‰2Â years). Uncommon EGFR mutation subtypes were significantly variable enriched in de novo resistance. The remaining sensitizing EGFR mutation subtypes (exon 19 del and L858R) accounted for 75% of de novo resistance. Genomic landscape analysis was conducted, focusing in 10 frequent oncogenic signaling pathways with functional contributions; cell cycle, Hippo, Myc, Notch, Nrf2, PI-3-Kinase/Akt, RTK-RAS, TGF-Î², p53 and Î²-catenin/Wnt signaling. Cell cycle pathway was the only significant alteration pathway among groups with the FDR p-value of 6"‰Ã—"‰10"“4. We found only significant q-values of"‰<"‰0.05 in 7 gene alterations; CDK6, CCNE1, CDK4, CCND3, MET, FGFR4 and HRAS which enrich in de novo resistance [range 36"“73%] compared to IRs/LTRs [range 4"“22%]. Amplification of CDK4/6 was significant in de novo resistance, contrary to IRs and LTRs (91%, 27.9% and 0%, respectively). The presence of co-occurrence CDK4/6 amplification correlated with poor disease outcome with HR of progression-free survival of 3.63 [95% CI 1.80"“7.31, p-value"‰<"‰0.001]. The presence of CDK4/6 amplification in pretreatment specimen serves as a predictive biomarker for de novo resistance in sensitizing EGFR mutation.
