ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

FDA Accepts NDA for Adagrasib for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

pharmacytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA to evaluate adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non–small cell lung cancer with tumors that have a KRAS G12C mutation. The FDA has accepted a new drug application (NDA) for adagrasib (MRTX849, Mirati Therapeutics) for the treatment of patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with tumors that have...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Mirati KRAS inhibitor goes under FDA review for lung cancer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its marketing application for KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib for accelerated approval. The New Drug Application (NDA) for oral therapy was accepted by the federal agency as...
CANCER
UPI News

FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer

A new lung cancer drug that has only been tested in China was soundly rejected by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. Known as sintilimab, the treatment is a type of immunotherapy that unleashes the immune system to attack tumors. It was developed and tested in China by Innovent Biologics, which entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly that would have allowed Lilly to seek approval to market the drug in the United States, The New York Times reported. It was to be used alongside chemotherapy for patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Kras#Nda#Krystal 1
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical News Today

What tests can help detect lung cancer?

Lung cancer occurs when cells in the lungs begin to grow out of control. Doctors usually diagnose lung cancer in older adults with a history of smoking. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer across all genders. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), doctors will diagnose around.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Stage 1 Lung Cancer

The symptoms of stage 1 lung cancer are often vague. They may include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, and shoulder pain, among other signs. Because symptoms may be mild, they can easily be dismissed as due to something else, or they may go unnoticed entirely. While having an understanding...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Co-occurrence CDK4/6 amplification serves as biomarkers of de novo EGFR TKI resistance in sensitizing EGFR mutation non-small cell lung cancer

Despite the development of predictive biomarkers to shape treatment paradigms and outcomes, de novo EGFR TKI resistance advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) remains an issue of concern. We explored clinical factors in 332 advanced NSCLC who received EGFR TKI and molecular characteristics through 65 whole exome sequencing of various EGFR TKI responses including; de novo (progression within 3Â months), intermediate response (IRs) and long-term response (LTRs) (durability"‰>"‰2Â years). Uncommon EGFR mutation subtypes were significantly variable enriched in de novo resistance. The remaining sensitizing EGFR mutation subtypes (exon 19 del and L858R) accounted for 75% of de novo resistance. Genomic landscape analysis was conducted, focusing in 10 frequent oncogenic signaling pathways with functional contributions; cell cycle, Hippo, Myc, Notch, Nrf2, PI-3-Kinase/Akt, RTK-RAS, TGF-Î², p53 and Î²-catenin/Wnt signaling. Cell cycle pathway was the only significant alteration pathway among groups with the FDR p-value of 6"‰Ã—"‰10"“4. We found only significant q-values of"‰<"‰0.05 in 7 gene alterations; CDK6, CCNE1, CDK4, CCND3, MET, FGFR4 and HRAS which enrich in de novo resistance [range 36"“73%] compared to IRs/LTRs [range 4"“22%]. Amplification of CDK4/6 was significant in de novo resistance, contrary to IRs and LTRs (91%, 27.9% and 0%, respectively). The presence of co-occurrence CDK4/6 amplification correlated with poor disease outcome with HR of progression-free survival of 3.63 [95% CI 1.80"“7.31, p-value"‰<"‰0.001]. The presence of CDK4/6 amplification in pretreatment specimen serves as a predictive biomarker for de novo resistance in sensitizing EGFR mutation.
CANCER
Nature.com

KLRK1 as a prognostic biomarker for lung adenocarcinoma cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common malignancy worldwide and causes estimated 1.6 million deaths each year. Cancer immunosurveillance has been found to play an important role in lung cancer and may be related with its prognosis. KLRK1, encoding NKG2D, is a homodimeric lectin-like receptor. However, there has not been one research of KLRK1 as a biomarker in lung cancer. Data including patients` clinical characteristics and RNAseq information of KLRK1 from TCGA were downloaded. A total of 1019 patients with lung cancer were included in this study, among which 407 patients were female and 611 patients were male. Evaluations of mRNA expression, diagnostic value by ROC (receiver operating characteristic) curves and prognostic value by survival curve, Cox model and subgroup analysis were performed. The level of KLRK1 expression in lung adenocarcinoma cancer tissues and normal lung tissues was detected by qRT-PCR. The CCK-8 assay investigated the proliferation rate and the wound healing assay assessed the migratory ability in vitro. The expression of KLRK1 in tumor was lower than that in normal tissue. KLRK1 expression was associated with gender, histologic grade, stage, T classification and vital status. Patients with high KLRK1 expression presented an improved overall survival (P"‰="‰0.0036) and relapse free survival (P"‰="‰0.0031). KLRK1 was found to have significant prognostic value in lung adenocarcinoma (P"‰="‰0.015), stage I/II (P"‰="‰0.03), older patients (P"‰="‰0.0052), and male (P"‰="‰0.0047) by subgroup overall survival analysis, and in lung adenocarcinoma (P"‰="‰0.0094), stage I/II (P"‰="‰0.0076), older patients (P"‰="‰0.0072), and male (P"‰="‰0.0033) by subgroup relapse free survival analysis. Lung adenocarcinoma cancer patients with high KLRK1 expression presented an improved overall survival (P"‰="‰0.015) and relapse free survival (P"‰="‰0.0094). In vitro studies indicated that KLRK1 inhibited tumor cell proliferation and migration. KLRK1 was an independent prognostic factor and high KLRK1 expression indicated a better overall and relapse free survival. KLRK1 may be a prognostic biomarker for lung adenocarcinoma cancer.
CANCER
Benzinga

FDA AdComm Votes Against Lilly's Lung Cancer Drug, Sintilimab

The FDA advisory committee voted against the full approval of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) lung cancer treatment over concerns that the clinical trial was conducted only in China and that its results did not apply to U.S. patients. The monoclonal antibody treatment sintilimab injection combined with pemetrexed and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Softening redox homeostasis in cancer cells

Extracellular matrix (ECM) rigidity increases during tumour progression. In a recent study, Romani et al. delineated a connection between ECM stiffness and the redox response of disseminated tumour cells. Their results suggest that soft ECM promotes DRP1-mediated mitochondrial fission and an NRF2-dependent antioxidant response. In living tissues, cells sense and...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Are Lung Cancer Clinical Trials?

Lung cancer clinical trials are research studies that look for new and better ways to treat, detect, or improve quality of life with lung cancer at all stages of the disease. For a treatment to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the general public, it must go through three phases of clinical trials. This is the case with nearly every treatment currently available.
CANCER
Nature.com

Concomitant KRAS mutations attenuate sensitivity of non-small cell lung cancer cells to KRAS G12C inhibition

The development of covalent inhibitors against KRAS G12C represents a major milestone in treatment of RAS-driven cancers, especially in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), where KRAS G12C is one of the most common oncogenic driver. Here we investigated if additional KRAS mutations co-occur with KRAS G12C (c.34G>T) in NSCLC tumours and if such mutation co-occurrence affects cellular response to G12C-specific inhibitors. Analysis of a large cohort of NSCLC patients whose tumours harboured KRAS mutations revealed co-occurring KRAS mutations in up to 8% of tumours with the KRAS c.34G>T mutation. KRAS c.35G>T was the most frequently co-occurring mutation, and could occur on the same allele (in cis) translating to a single mutant KRAS G12F protein, or on the other allele (in trans), translating to separate G12C and G12V mutant proteins. Introducing KRAS c.35G>T in trans in the KRAS G12C lung cancer model NCI-H358, as well as the co-occurrence in cis in the KRAS G12F lung cancer model NCI-H2291 led to cellular resistance to the G12C-specific inhibitor AZ'8037 due to continuing active MAPK and PI3K cascades in the presence of the inhibitor. Overall, our study provides a comprehensive assessment of co-occurring KRAS mutations in NSCLC and in vitro evidence of the negative impact of co-occurring KRAS mutations on cellular response to G12C inhibitors, highlighting the need for a comprehensive KRAS tumour genotyping for optimal patient selection for treatment with a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Eyenovia rises 6% following FDA meeting linked to MydCombi NDA refiling

Eyenovia (EYEN +6.4%) completed a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to a refiling of a new drug application for MydCombi. In October 2021, the FDA rejected the company's initial filing stating that MydCombi, a combination of tropicamide and phenylephrine for in-office pupil dilation, had been reclassified as a drug-device combination product.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Tricyclic cell-penetrating peptides for efficient delivery of functional antibodies into cancer cells

The intracellular environment hosts a large number of cancer- and other disease-relevant human proteins. Targeting these with internalized antibodies would allow therapeutic modulation of hitherto undruggable pathways, such as those mediated by protein"“protein interactions. However, one of the major obstacles in intracellular targeting is the entrapment of biomacromolecules in the endosome. Here we report an approach to delivering antibodies and antibody fragments into the cytosol and nucleus of cells using trimeric cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs). Four trimers, based on linear and cyclic sequences of the archetypal CPP Tat, are significantly more potent than monomers and can be tuned to function by direct interaction with the plasma membrane or escape from vesicle-like bodies. These studies identify a tricyclic Tat construct that enables intracellular delivery of functional immunoglobulin-G antibodies and Fab fragments that bind intracellular targets in the cytosol and nuclei of live cells at effective concentrations as low as 1"‰Î¼M.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy