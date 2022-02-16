ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Teen Looks To Become Youngest To Fly Solo Around The World

Cover picture for the articleA British teen is looking to join his older sister in the record books by becoming the youngest...

Shropshire Star

Pilot Mack, 16, aims to break solo round-the-world record

Mack Rutherford may still be in school, but the British-Belgian teenager is determined to soar into the record books. A 16-year-old will attempt to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a bid to show that young people can do incredible things. Mack Rutherford may still...
BELGIUM
Union Leader

British-Belgian teen aims to follow sister's record with solo world flight

LONDON — British-Belgian teenager Mack Rutherford is hoping to become the youngest male, at 16, to fly around the world solo in a light aircraft, just months after his sister became the youngest woman to do so. Rutherford said on Tuesday he felt “pretty confident” he was ready for...
