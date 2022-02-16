Cooking with Chef Bryan - Tangy Lime Grilled Top Round Steak

When it comes to simplified home cooking, you've got no better friend than your spice rack. The assortment of sweet, savory, earthy, spicy, and smoky dried herbs and plants are always there for you to add instant flavor to whatever you're making. All it takes is a few teaspoons to elevate any basic recipe — no fancy technique or ingredients required. Some salt, garlic, and lemon pepper can take a grilled chicken breast to the next level; a pinch of chili flakes and dried oregano add an extra punch to pasta; and a simple sheet pan of roasted veggies can take on a whole new twist when tossed with a premade seasoning blend, like McCormick's.

