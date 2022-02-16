Cooking with Chef Bryan - Tangy Lime Grilled Top Round Steak

Mayor Eric Adams is searching for a chef to cook vegan meals — and maybe, ahem, some fish — at Gracie Mansion, according to the New York Times. The news comes on the heels of allegations earlier this month that Adams had embellished the extent of his veganism. At the time, Politico reported that Adams regularly orders fish at Midtown Italian restaurant, Osteria La Baia. In response to the allegations, a mayoral spokesperson denied the claim that Adams ate fish. However, later, the Adams team recanted this position, when he stated at a press conference that, he was “perfectly imperfect” and wanted to the “food police,” to back down, according to the New York Times.
