First Boulevard enjoyed a big year in 2021: It nearly doubled its employee base and raised $15 million in the third quarter. "It was exciting," founder and CEO Donald Hawkins said of the funding. "It was recognizing that capital partners understood the business model and the opportunity that was in front of us. Typically, underserved entrepreneurs aren't able to secure this type of capital, and with Black America being underserved for so long, we see this as a great opportunity for us to take the at-bat that we're going after and build big solutions."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO