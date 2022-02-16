Elaine De La Cruz Joins the Racine County Eye

Elaine De La Cruz has officially taken on a role at the Racine County Eye as the manager of sales and marketing. De La Cruz will be assisting businesses and individuals who are interested in advertising with this local news organization. In doing so, she will be helping these companies to increase their revenue through our online platform.

“We market to build your business and revenue, not ours,” said De La Cruz. “When we exceed your marketing needs, we secure your clients. And in return, you become secure with us.”

When asked about her new position, the new marketing and sales manager reflected on what the organization means to her. “I’m excited to work for the Racine County Eye,” said De La Cruz. “Racine County Eye isn’t just a news page, a news station, or a podcast. Racine County Eye sheds light on things that need to be seen and also uplifts the people who need to be lifted up.”

Education and Background

De La Cruz studied Business and Personal Development at Gateway Technical College in 2005 and 2006. She then worked for the YMCA for seven years and Men’s Wearhouse for three, getting hands-on training in her field. Those jobs paved the way for her time at RPS Corp in Racine where she gained customer service management and training experience.

She began studying Business Administration, Management and Operations at Kaplan University from 2012-2014. Within her time at Kaplan, De La Cruz was making an impact in the marketing world that was noticed by SC Johnson. She was offered a job and worked there for two years as the Executive Admin for the Global Marketing Director. Her journey then took her to BRP where she continued working within the same parameters as SC Johnson, but with the added role of Procurement Manager. De La Cruz then began working for Goodwill Industries as an account manager while assisting in marketing and recruiting as well.

In 2019, De La Cruz officially founded MOMS- Moms on a Mission to Succeed, a local nonprofit organization. Through this avenue, she works to empower, uplift, and encourage women and families to learn, grow, and achieve. De La Cruz serves as an advocate for the youth and community. It was through MOMS that she organized the largest Domestic Violence Walk in Racine to date.

Furthermore, she was appointed to the role of co-chair of Academics for the Racine Unified Board of Education, where she works directly with Dr. Gallien and the School Board as a special liaison between the School Board and the community. With her co-chair, Nikki Fisher, they work closely with RUSD families, bringing concerns as well as ideas to the School Board to continue driving the district toward excellence.

Get Connected

Interested in finding out what advertising with the Racine County Eye can do for your business? Elaine De La Cruz is your connection regarding sales and marketing-related questions or interests. Email her at elaine@racinecountyeye.com to start a conversation.

