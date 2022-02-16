Ainavi H6 Netflix and Firmware Update?

Here’s a surprise nobody (not even I) saw coming: A software update has added voice assistant (Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa) to the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. In my original Nothing Ear (1) review, I said the lack of any voice assistant support was something to consider — a shortcoming that many other wireless earbuds priced at $100 come with. To get voice assistant support, just update the Nothing app (iOS and Android) and grab the latest 0.6700.1.86 firmware update for your Ear (1) buds. After updating the Ear (1) buds, you can assign a voice assistant to a triple tap via the app.

