Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM EST. Target Area: Stark The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tuscarawas River At Massillon affecting Stark County. For the Tuscarawas River...including Massillon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscarawas River At Massillon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Agathon Park area to Route 21. Water encroaches on Route 62 in Navarre. Flood waters may force the closing of two railroad crossings in Massillon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO