Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; St. Joseph PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Moderate snow will affect locations along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor through the remainder of the afternoon hours. Visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile at times and roads will likely become slick and hazardous. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible from these snow showers along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities through late this afternoon.
Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-19 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM EST. Target Area: Stark The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tuscarawas River At Massillon affecting Stark County. For the Tuscarawas River...including Massillon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscarawas River At Massillon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Agathon Park area to Route 21. Water encroaches on Route 62 in Navarre. Flood waters may force the closing of two railroad crossings in Massillon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-20 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-16 09:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is occurring. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow possible after noon, with 1 to 2 tenths of liquid precipitation possible over the course of the day. Highest totals will fall along the Glenn Highway and across the Upper Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, freezing rain and rain will continue to affect the Anchorage Bowl today as a southeasterly Turnagain Arm wind helps temperatures rise above freezing across the area. The rain or rain/snow mix will continue through the day, with a second wave bringing heavier amounts after noon before winds diminish and temperatures fall back around freezing, allowing for a changeover back to snow before the precipitation tapers off late this evening.
Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
Effective: 2022-02-13 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Pike; Powell; Wolfe SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE AREA THIS EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT Snow showers will continue to move across northern and northeastern Kentucky this evening into the overnight, producing accumulations generally around one half to three quarters of an inch. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers or snow squalls to produce locally higher amounts. These heavier snow showers or snow squalls could lead to a few slick spots and quick reductions in visibility. Use caution if traveling this evening and into the overnight, allowing extra time to reach your destination.
Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-16 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
