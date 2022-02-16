WH Covid-19 adviser: Government will make high-quality masks for kids

The federal government is developing plans to distribute free high-quality face masks for children, according to White House officials. "We are now in the process of planning for the distribution of masks for children," Tom Inglesby, MD, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team, said during a Feb. 16 briefing. "We'll have more to say about that in the days ahead. But there's a commitment to do that."
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Walmart just made a fairly big announcement regarding N-95 masks being distributed in stores (for free)— and as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the nation—it’s good news!. Last week, a White House official told CNN that the Biden Administration plans to make 400 million N95...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
It is easy to forget now that, before he was impeached for inciting an insurrection last January, Donald Trump was impeached for intervening in Ukraine’s affairs for his own political gain. But as Russian troops mass for a likely invasion of the former Soviet satellite, Trump’s abuse of power...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
The Washington Post was blasted by critics this week for claiming that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the only Black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, often issued rulings that resembled "the thinking of White conservatives," before issuing a "clarification." In a piece headlined, "Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy —...
It’s pretty fair to say that Tucker Carlson is not the world’s leading ethnographer. Given how regularly he spews anti-immigrant vitriol on Fox News, he likely doesn’t know the difference unless it suits him.On Friday, he found such a reason to do so when he questioned whether Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a woman of colour, sneering with his ubiquitous scowl of white grievance that, “There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady.” He continued by...
Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
