Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 17:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt, rain and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Ohio, Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot. In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Warm temperatures will continue today causing most of the remaining snowpack to melt. In addition, a strong storm system will bring 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall to the region through tonight. The combination of rainfall and rapid snowmelt are expected to cause significant rises on area creeks and rivers, with some waterways reaching flood stage. Ice jams may also develop on frozen waterways and could become focus areas for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

