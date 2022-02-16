Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
Effective: 2022-02-19 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM EST. Target Area: Stark The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tuscarawas River At Massillon affecting Stark County. For the Tuscarawas River...including Massillon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscarawas River At Massillon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Agathon Park area to Route 21. Water encroaches on Route 62 in Navarre. Flood waters may force the closing of two railroad crossings in Massillon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
Effective: 2022-02-18 10:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Washington; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout conditions are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-02-20 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-15 10:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow showers may linger for the next few hours, but impacts from heavier snowfall has now diminished.
Effective: 2022-02-18 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Monroe, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult this morning. The combination of a wintry mix and rapidly falling temperatures last night will continue to produce icy and hazardous roads this morning, with snow accumulation on top of ice.
Effective: 2022-02-16 03:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Snow showers today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional accumulations generally less than an inch; but locally 2 to 3 inches if snow banding sets up. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for snow covered and slick roads as well as rapid changes in visibility if traveling today.
Effective: 2022-02-13 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Pike; Powell; Wolfe SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE AREA THIS EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT Snow showers will continue to move across northern and northeastern Kentucky this evening into the overnight, producing accumulations generally around one half to three quarters of an inch. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers or snow squalls to produce locally higher amounts. These heavier snow showers or snow squalls could lead to a few slick spots and quick reductions in visibility. Use caution if traveling this evening and into the overnight, allowing extra time to reach your destination.
Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-13 06:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow of varying intensity will continue through this morning before tapering off early this afternoon.
