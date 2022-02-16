Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 23:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Summit An area of snow showers will affect southwestern Geauga Cuyahoga...northeastern Medina...southwestern Lake...northern Summit and northeastern Lorain Counties Until 100 AM EST. At 1129 PM EST, radar indicated a snow shower over Cleveland, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE... Visibility dropping to less than one quarter of a mile... Up to 1 inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Willowick, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Solon, Avon Lake, Willoughby, Twinsburg, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights and Macedonia. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
