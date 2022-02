Over the years, Jack Abbott has had many different romances on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, but has he ever found true love? “Oh, yeah,” portrayer Peter Bergman declared to Soaps In Depth. “I think the real truth is that Jack has had a number of true loves. I think Jack dives in face-first and that has been his problem. He is completely totally smitten and doesn’t do all the work to moderate that, to build on that. He thinks he can stay the same and love somebody like that.”

