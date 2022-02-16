This Is Indiana's Best Southern Food Spot

Photo: Getty Images

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality."

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each state. The website states, "We've gone (virtually) across the country to find the best spots for you to get some soul food without having to leave your state. Without further ado, here's the best Southern food spot in every state."

The best southern food spot in Indiana is Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall in Indianapolis. So what sets this eatery apart from the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"With its wide selection of house-made draft beers and dairy-infused "milk punch" cocktails, it might be even more fun to drink at Half Liter than it is to eat there. They've got all your barbecue staples—pulled pork, burnt ends, brisket—and a drink menu so expansive you'll be stumbling out the door."

