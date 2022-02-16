ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

CIF-SS boys basketball playoffs roundup: Calabasas, Villanova Prep reach quarterfinals

By From staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjsH5_0eGTntPy00

The Calabasas, Villanova Prep and Newbury Park Adventist boys basketball teams advanced to the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals with victories while five local teams had their seasons ended Tuesday night.

Gavin Murphy finished with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists, Niko Lobos scored 13 points, Taylor Golden had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Peter Gray had eight points and eight rebounds to lead Calabasas to a 70-62 victory over visiting Santa Monica in a Division 2AA first-round game.

The Coyotes (21-5) will travel to La Mirada for a quarterfinal game Friday.

Shawn Tuano had 19 points and four assists, Diesel Lowe finished with 13 points and six steals, and Gavin Day had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Villanova Prep to a 66-29 rout of host Oxford Academy in a Division 5AA second-round game.

The Wildcats (19-8) will play at Santa Ana in a quarterfinal game Friday.

Newbury Park Adventist defeated host Hesperia Christian 58-53 in a Division 5A second-round game. The Gators (20-5) will play at United Christian Academy in a quarterfinal game Friday.

CIF-SS boys soccer playoffs roundup: Moorpark reaches first quarterfinal in 25 years

Jaiden Randolph finished with 25 points and eight rebounds and Bobby Barajas had 10 points, five assists and four steals for Oxnard in its 68-51 loss at Serra in a Division 2AA second-round game. The Pacific View League champion Yellowjackets finished their season with a 21-5 record.

Mikey Ishoo scored 19 points, Jack Benyshek had 13 points and Ryder Henderson added six points but Simi Valley came up short on its last possession and fell to host Long Beach Poly 48-46 in a Division 2AA second-round game. The Pioneers finished 23-5 in Alex Kamberian's first season as head coach.

Jordan Torres scored 21 points to eclipse 1,000 points for his career in his final game and Bryant Marchese had 10 points for Camarillo in its 63-47 loss to visiting Orangewood Academy in a Division 3A second-round game. The Scorpions finished the season at 17-13.

Rio Mesa lost to host Fullerton 62-45 in a Division 4AA second-round game. The Spartans finished their season at 18-11.

Hillcrest Christian lost 66-51 to host Tarbut V' Torah in a Division 5A second-round game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calabasas, CA
Sports
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
Local
California Education
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Calabasas, CA
Calabasas, CA
Education
City
Moorpark, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
La Mirada, CA
Local
California Sports
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Teams#Cif#Highschoolsports#Cif Ss#Villanova Prep#Newbury Park Adventist#Coyotes#Oxford Academy#Division#Gators#United Christian Academy#Pacific View League#Yellowjackets#Long Beach Poly#Orangewood Academy
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

2K+
Followers
734
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy