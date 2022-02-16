ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The average net worth for Americans by age – where do you come in the list?

By Lauren Fruen
 2 days ago
The average net worth for Americans by age has been revealed.

In a list complied SmartAsset the total value of what millions of citizens both own and owe is taken into consideration.

Net worth is the value of all your assets minus what you owe Credit: Getty

It shows the net worth of the households in America divided by the number of US households.

Net worth is the value of all your assets minus what you owe.

To calculate your net worth Americans should consider the properties they own, what's in their bank accounts and any collectors items.

It also includes valuable jewelery.

What you own includes any debts - including student loans - and home repayments.

Data shows that until the age of between 70 and 74 it increases but by 75-years-old the average begins to drop.

Here The Sun looks at the average net worth for Americans by age:

  • Aged 18-24 - $28,707
  • Aged 25-29 - $49,388
  • Aged 30-34 - $122,700
  • Aged 35-39 - $274,112
  • Aged 40-44 - $623,694
  • Aged 45-49 - $761,500
  • Aged 50-54 - $897,663
  • Aged 55-59 - $1,165,477
  • Aged 60 - 64 - $1,187,730
  • Aged 65-69 - $1,250,679
  • Aged 70-74 - $1,173,653
  • Aged 75-79 - $945,480
  • 80 years of age and forward - $973,141

IN THIS ARTICLE
