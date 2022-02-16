ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lachlan Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, to wave Daytona 500 green flag

By Zach Dean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EmxG_0eGTnlbO00

Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chair and chief executive officer of the Fox Corporation, will wave the green flag as the Honorary Starter for Sunday's Daytona 500.

Murdoch is the son of international media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Lachlan, 50, has spent the past two decades building, operating and investing in many of the world’s most prominent television and publishing businesses.

He served as the Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox prior to the closing of the merger of 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company in March 2019.

Bubba in Daytona:Bubba Wallace more comfortable in second season with Michael Jordan NASCAR team

Daytona 500 schedule:Here's a full rundown of what's happening every day at the track

Fox Sports will broadcast its 19th consecutive Daytona 500 and 22nd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage at Daytona International Speedway.

Earlier this week, the Speedway announced that country music icon Trace Adkins would perform the National Anthem ahead of the 500, while NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson would give the command to start engines.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rupert Murdoch family documentary planned for CNN+ streaming service

(Reuters) - A new documentary series, “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” will premiere on CNN+ when the streaming subscription service launches in the spring, the company said on Thursday. The series is based on Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg’s New York Times Magazine article “How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

CNN+ Is Launching Docuseries That Explores the Legacy of Rupert Murdoch

Well, here’s an interesting CNN+ show. The company’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service is poised to debut a new docuseries, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence. The program is being produced by CNN Original Series in partnership with The New York Times and Left/Right. The six-part docuseries is based on Jonathan...
TV & VIDEOS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy