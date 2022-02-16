Lachlan Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, to wave Daytona 500 green flag

Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chair and chief executive officer of the Fox Corporation, will wave the green flag as the Honorary Starter for Sunday's Daytona 500.

Murdoch is the son of international media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Lachlan, 50, has spent the past two decades building, operating and investing in many of the world’s most prominent television and publishing businesses.

He served as the Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox prior to the closing of the merger of 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company in March 2019.

Fox Sports will broadcast its 19th consecutive Daytona 500 and 22nd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage at Daytona International Speedway.

Earlier this week, the Speedway announced that country music icon Trace Adkins would perform the National Anthem ahead of the 500, while NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson would give the command to start engines.