Tampa, FL

Photo shows 1 million mosquitos caught on Florida island

By Robert Pandolfino
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The squeamish should look away.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District in Southwest Florida posed a question on social media Wednesday – “Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes looks like?”

According to LCMCD , the mosquitoes were part of a trapping project that happened on Sanibel Island last summer.

Lee County, home to Fort Meyers, is comprised of many acres of salt marsh and other wetlands, according to LCMCD . This offers “some of the most prolific mosquito breeding habitats on earth.”

The agency monitors adult mosquito activity throughout its district each night from May to October. When thresholds are met or mosquito-borne disease becomes a threat, LCMCD will begin “control operations.”

According to the Florida Department of Health , there are over 80 different species of mosquitoes known to occur within the state. Several are able to transmit pathogens that can cause disease in humans, horses, and other animals.

Alaska Airlines announces $49 flight subscription service

Genetically modified mosquitoes have been used in the Florida Keys to help combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus.

In 2019, Florida’s Hillsborough County offered residents tiny fish that feast on mosquitoes to help fight off the pesky insects. The year prior, one Florida official proposed using bats to combat the mosquito population.

No word on who had the unenviable task of counting the dead mosquitoes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 21

Guest
2d ago

Why in the world would you keep them more less count them to know how many. Who cares how many just glad they are dead!

Reply(5)
6
sroyal1
3d ago

last summer... Mosquito control actually responds when you call them. For all you newcomers, help is a phone call away.

Reply(4)
2
 

WFLA

