9 Best hair masks 2022: our favourites for immediate effects, from Aussie to Aveda

By Ruth Doherty
 2 days ago

SPLASHING out on a hair mask might feel like an unnecessary indulgence. But, just like a face mask is nourishing to skin, it’s also an essential part of your hair care routine.

Stressed tresses need reviving? Flat hair need a bounce-boost? Dry mane need a moisture-moment? The best hair masks will do all that and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTgnw_0eGTlJ0k00
Hair masks will hydrate your mane to repair the damage done by heated styling

It’s important to choose the right hair mask for your needs and your mane.

Intensive hydration masks are perfect for anyone that loves using heat styling tools.

Split end-sufferer? A repairing mask will be your new BFF.

Those infuriating flyaways? A frizz-taming formula is just the ticket.

Whether you have damaged, fine, dry, thick or curly locks, we’ve rounded up the best hair masks for you below.

Now you can be the best tressed every day. Ready? Go…

1. We tested: Aussie SOS Supercharged Moisture Vegan Hair Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nh5fn_0eGTlJ0k00
  • Aussie SOS Supercharged Moisture Vegan Hair Mask, £6.66 from Boots – buy here

As part of Aussie’s SOS range, the Supercharged Moisture Vegan Hair Mask is made for damaged hair in desperate need of rescuing.

It’s infused with Australian super fruits, which apparently work together to nourish and moisturise extremely dry strands. Let’s see.

Say goodbye to waiting around for 10 to 20 minutes for your hair mask to work, because you can wash this mask off straight after applying!

We left ours on for a few minutes, then rinsed, immediately finding ourselves obsessed with the delicious, fruity scent (we expect nothing less from Aussie products).

The 450ml tub is super generous for less than £7, and we only needed a small amount for full coverage so we’re expecting it to last a couple of months.

In terms of effects, our hair felt noticeably softer and more lightweight than usual, as though we’d just used a really, really good conditioner. For the price, we can’t really fault it.

2. We tested: Hairburst Long and Healthy Hair Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463V6c_0eGTlJ0k00
  • Hairburst Long and Healthy Hair Mask, £27.99 from Lookfantastic – buy here

Known mainly for their Chewable Hair Vitamins, Hairburst also offer a Long and Healthy Hair Mask that’s just short of £28.

Combining the benefits of black oat extract, argan oil, avocado oil and coconut fruit extract, this treatment strives to repair and reduce breakage, whilst also controlling your frizz and giving you thicker hair. Phew.

As our hair is difficult to manage as a curly frizzy mess, we could properly put Hairburst’s hair mask to the test to see if it tamed our tresses.

We used it following shampoo, before conditioner, and it sure does smell good – the hints of shea butter are noticeable, making your hair instantly smell delicious.

The annoying thing is that you have to wait five to seven minutes once it has been applied, so we ended up just standing in the shower waiting with our phone on a timer.

Once our hair was dried and styled, we were definitely impressed with how shiny and soft it felt, and the formula feels light enough that it doesn’t weigh your hair down with too much moisture.

As a hair mask to use frequently, we definitely recommend this but don’t expect dramatic effects instantly, just a little more shine and strength.

3. We tested: Redken Extreme Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dmrh_0eGTlJ0k00
  • Redken Extreme Mask, £22.95 from LookFantastic – buy here

Redken’s latest mask promises to give you extreme strength and protection, which is definitely what our coloured, frizzy hair needs.

Using the Interbond Conditioning System, your hair is apparently given 3D repair using proteins, ceramide and lipids.

Our favourite thing about this mask is how quickly it works, allowing you to leave it on whilst you’re washing and shaving in the shower as it only needs to be on for five minutes.

As soon as we dried our hair after using this mask, we instantly noticed how much softer and stronger it felt.

It actually gave us the feeling of having just left the hairdressers – unsurprising as Redken products are definitely a salon-favourite.

You also get a generous 250ml in the tube which means it’ll last you through a couple of months of luscious locks, at least.

4. Best Mask For Damaged Hair – Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABJTL_0eGTlJ0k00
Best hair mask for damaged hair – Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment
  • Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment, £31 from Feel Unique – buy here

Heat tool addict? Straighteners, wands and curling tongs – if you use them regularly they can all leave hair dry and brittle.

Time to call in the rescue team. Aveda’s Damage Remedy mask uses quinoa protein to penetrate the hair shaft and strengthen and restore it from the inside out.

Castor, jojoba and meadowfoam’s seed oils smooth the hair’s surface, leaving you with silkier, shinier, and healthier tresses.

5. Best Mask For Curly Hair – Leonor Greyl Masque à L’Orchidée

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hppos_0eGTlJ0k00
Best hair mask for curly hair – Leonor Greyl Masque à L’Orchidée
  • Leonor Greyl Masque à L’Orchidée, £39.80 from Look Fantastic – buy here

Curly, frizzy, or thick tresses need a powerful smoothing mask for a more manageable mane.

This mask is just that – potent.

It uses vegetable ceramides, silk proteins and vegetable oils to detangle and add shine, bounce and a smooth-surface finish.

Expensive? Yep. Worth it? Definitely.

6. Best Hair Mask For Split Ends – The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqo2r_0eGTlJ0k00
Best hair mask split ends – Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask
  • Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask, £12 from The Body Shop – buy here

The Body Shop’s replenishing formula not only hydrates with Community Trade shea butter from Ghana, it also uses cocoa butter and Italian coconut oil to repair breakage and protect damage-prone hair from doing the splits.

Not only is it good for your hair, it’s also vegan and eco-friendly. Boxes all ticked.

7. Best Hair Mask For Dry Hair – Korres Natural Almond and Linseed Hair Mask for Dry/Damaged Hair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3426t5_0eGTlJ0k00
Best hair mask for dry hair – Korres Natural Almond and Linseed Hair Mask
  • Korres Natural Almond and Linseed Hair Mask for Dry/Damaged Hair, £10.30 from allbeauty – buy here

When shea butter meets almonds and linseed extracts, a magical hair-hydrating dream team is formed.

This mask locks in moisture, boosts strength, prevents breakage and split ends, and leaves your mane moisturised, smooth and glossy.

All for a purse-pleasing tenner. We’ll take two, thanks…

8. Best Mask For Fine Hair – Grow Gorgeous Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask Intense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4439FL_0eGTlJ0k00
Best hair mask for fine hair – Grow Gorgeous Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask Intense
  • Grow Gorgeous Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask Intense, £20 from Look Fantastic – buy here

Fine, flat or thin hair will get a big volume boost with this thickening mask.

A powerful cocktail of amino acids and caffeine (ooh an espresso martini for your mane), it strengthens individual strands, while moisturising coconut oil and hyaluronic acid to create a hydrated scalp to promote healthy hair growth.

Use regularly for smooth, shiny, thicker-looking locks.

9. Best Hair Mask For Frizzy Hair – KMS California Tame Frizz Smoothing Reconstructor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VqA7_0eGTlJ0k00
Best hair mask for frizzy hair – KMS California Tame Frizz Smoothing Reconstructor
  • KMS California Tame Frizz Smoothing Reconstructor, £18 from Feel Unique – buy here

The KMS California Tame Frizz Smoothing Reconstructor does what it says on the tin! This mask tames those pesky frizzy flyaways.

Lightweight but hydrating, it utilises lactic acid to strengthen locks, while Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine (try and say that after a glass of vino), to smooth the hair’s surface.

As well as repairing, it also protects hair, so is great to apply to shampooed locks before you blow dry.

Do hair masks actually work?

Yes – although you don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune to achieve the results you want.

A hair mask is essentially a deep conditioning treatment for your hair.

It’s often recommended as a cure for hair damaged by the excessive use of curlers or straighteners, the sun or botched hair dye jobs.

A mask can nourish your hair, make it look shinier and become an essential part of you hair growth routine.

For maximum impact, look for a mask adapted to your hair type and use it regularly.

Most experts recommend using a mask at least once a week to achieve healthier looking hair.

Also, remember that a little goes a long way, so read the instructions and don’t use more of the mask than you need to, it won’t be absorbed by your hair anyway.

And if you’re short on cash remember that you can make your own mask at home.

There are many recipes available online with natural ingredients you can buy at your local shop.

Do hair masks help split ends?

We know how hard it is to keep your hair looking healthy and strong.

Regular haircuts are the best way to get rid of split ends but, in between salon visits, you can keep breakage at bay with a nourishing, repairing hair mask.

Are overnight hair masks good?

As said above, to achieve the best results, it’s important to know how to use a hair mask and which one is the best adapted for your hair.

While overnight masks are good, they are not beneficial for all hair types.

Oilier hair may benefit from a “less is more” approach and hair masks should only be used on the ends while overnight masks should be avoided.

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

