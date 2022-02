It may have just been an exhibition match, but Q2 Stadium was nearly packed to its regular season glory as Austin FC took a 1-1 draw to Liga MX champions Atlas FC on Wednesday.The club was back in action with its first public match since November as hordes of fans in both Austin's signature Verde and Atlas' red flocked to the match.While the game didn't count for anything in either league, it came as a welcome relief for many diehard Austin FC fans who were itching to once again put on their Verde gear. With an ever-rotating lineup, it was...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO