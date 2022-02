Almost no one owns individual stocks. According to the Pew Research Center, only about 14 percent of American families are invested directly in individual stocks. That is probably a good thing. Most people are not going to beat the market by dabbling in individual stocks. For the Americans who do own stocks, the majority of their exposure to the stock market tends to come in the form of some type of index fund owned through retirement accounts like 401(k)s.

