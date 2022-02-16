If you're looking to make new friends, try reaching out with pancakes

Scott Simon talks to novelist David Wright Falade about his new book, "Black Cloud Rising," about the leader of an all-Black brigade in the Civil War. "Black Cloud Rising" has been taking shape for a long time in the mind of the novelist David Wright Falade. He was a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University in the early 1990s when he began to hear about the life of Richard Etheridge, who was born into slavery on Roanoke Island, the biological son of the man who enslaved him and taught how to read and write by his white half-sister. Richard Etheridge would become a leader of the African Brigade during the U.S. Civil War, a unit that hunted down Confederate guerillas in North Carolina in the fall of 1863. David Wright Falade now teaches English at the University of Illinois and is a fellow at the New York Public Library - joins us now from New York. Thanks so much for being with us.

