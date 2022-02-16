ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're looking to make new friends, try reaching out with pancakes

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Making friends at any age is hard, especially during a pandemic. Here's the story - Curtis Kimball's wife told him he was getting weird, so Curtis - God...

SFGate

'My wife says I'm getting weird': Man offers free pancakes to make friends

Clad in a chef's hat, Curtis Kimball ladled pancake batter onto an electric griddle as hundreds of hungry neighbors lined up for one of his fluffy flapjacks. It was a pancake party, and Kimball, 43, hosted it on the front driveway of his home in San Francisco on Feb. 12. This was the second such event; the first he kicked off in late January with a few funny fliers.
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
NPR

A damaging love affair with the U.S. ends in heartbreak in 'Black American Refugee'

In her engaging memoir, Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream, Tiffanie Drayton tells the story of coming to the United States as an immigrant child. Driven to succeed in her new homeland, the author ultimately discovers that no level of accomplishment would enable her to shake the burden of Blackness in this nation.
Vice

Why You Feel Like You’re Friends With Your Favorite Celebrities

“Of all people, I could not imagine myself becoming a K-pop person,” said Trish Menchaca, a 27-year-old marketing professional from Manila, Philippines. Like many of the uninitiated into the multibillion-dollar K-pop industry, Menchaca had her reservations about South Korean pop culture. Why is it so popular? Why are the fans so into it? Now, she’s a proud member of boy group BTS’ fan base, ARMY.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NPR

NPR Launches Everyone & Their Mom from Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

February 21, 2022; Washington, D.C. — NPR is thrilled to announce Everyone & Their Mom, a new short-form comedy show from Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! hosted by writer, comic and college junior Emma Eun-joo Choi. The first episode will publish on February 23, with new episodes every Wednesday in the Wait Wait feed.
NPR

Writer and satirist P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74

P.J. O'Rourke and I were in a group of correspondents during the 1991 Gulf War who wound up at a staging area where a young lieutenant told us that if there was a poison gas attack that night, we should reach for our gas masks before we shucked off our sleeping bags. It's more important for you to breathe, she said, than to be fully clothed. P.J. told her, you say that because you're young.
NPR

No need to face the cold — you can now get into mushing virtually

For fans of the Iditarod, there's a way to get up close to the sled dog race without ever going outside: fantasy mushing. It's a collaboration between coder David Hunt and musher Danny Seavey. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Alaska's famous Iditarod sled dog race starts the first week of March. B.J....
NPR

Historian talks new doc series 'One Thousand Years of Slavery'

NPR's Michel Martin discusses the new documentary series One Thousand Years of Slavery with one of the experts featured in it, historian Spencer Crew. And finally today, we want to tell you about a new documentary series, "One Thousand Years Of Slavery." It has all the elements we've come to expect from a project like this - deep research, gorgeous visual elements and compelling stories from history. But this series has something more. It connects the stories of enslaved people of the past through the personal stories of their living descendants.
NPR

'Black Cloud Rising' is the story of an all-Black brigade in the U.S. Civil War

Scott Simon talks to novelist David Wright Falade about his new book, "Black Cloud Rising," about the leader of an all-Black brigade in the Civil War. "Black Cloud Rising" has been taking shape for a long time in the mind of the novelist David Wright Falade. He was a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University in the early 1990s when he began to hear about the life of Richard Etheridge, who was born into slavery on Roanoke Island, the biological son of the man who enslaved him and taught how to read and write by his white half-sister. Richard Etheridge would become a leader of the African Brigade during the U.S. Civil War, a unit that hunted down Confederate guerillas in North Carolina in the fall of 1863. David Wright Falade now teaches English at the University of Illinois and is a fellow at the New York Public Library - joins us now from New York. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

A substitute teacher brings joy and relatability in a tumultuous time

CAROLINA GAITAN: (As Pepa, singing) He floods my brain. MAURO CASTILLO: (As Felix, singing) Abuela, get the umbrellas. GAITAN: (As Pepa, singing) Married in a hurricane. CISCO FERNANDEZ: They all love "Encanto." Like, they love that song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO")
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: That's just capital

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle involves a kind of wordplay called "consonyms." I'm going to give you a word or phrase. You name a world capital whose name has the same consonants in the same order — with no other consonants. Example: BERATE --> BEIRUT (Lebanon) 1. POROUS. 2. LEANED...
NPR

The funding behind 'Freedom Convoy' protests

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Steve Reilly about who is providing financial support to the protesters in the so-called Freedom Convoys in Canada. If you watched the Super Bowl for even a little while last weekend, you probably caught an ad from one of the cryptocurrency companies trying to persuade you to get in now or regret it later. But what exactly are they selling, and why are other voices telling you to take a deep breath on crypto and NFTs or at least make sure you know what you're getting into? That's the story of the day on our podcast Consider This, the daily afternoon podcast from the team behind ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
