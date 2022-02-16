ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Hearing Opens on Fields Project

vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

The Oak Bluffs planning board opened a hearing last week on the project to build...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#High School#Track And Field#Vineyard Commission

Comments / 0

Community Policy