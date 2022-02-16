Larry David Documentary Gets HBO Premiere Date, Trailer

HBO will premiere The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, on Tuesday, March 1 at 9 PM. The docu also will be available for streaming on HBO Max .

“I never thought of myself as funny,” David says in the trailer (see below). “Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

In The Larry David Story , the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows. He reflects on his bumpy road to success and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm , and shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.

“My mother would call me up and go, ‘Larry, do they like you? Do they tell you you’re doing a great job?’” David says in the trailer “Yeah, Ma, they like me. The show is No. 1 in the country.”

David co-created Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld and served as executive producer for the first seven seasons. He went on to create HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm , in which he stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. He has written or co-written the stories in every episode of the improvisational comedy since its pilot episode in 1999.

Larry Charles directs and executive produces The Larry David Story. Mark Herzog also executive produces.

Check out the trailer above.