Myrtle Beach, SC

SCHSL basketball playoffs 1st round scores, February 16

By Chris Parks
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school basketball playoffs are officially underway. On this Wednesday, 5 different classifications got started. Below are the scores and highlights with the home team listed on the bottom. Most games begin at 6 or 7pm this evening.

Class 5A Boys:

River Bluff 42
Conway 28 (Final)

Carolina Forest 44
Lexington 66 (Final)

St. James 39
Dutch Fork 61 (Final)

Class 3A Boys:

Marlboro County 54
Oceanside Collegiate 60 (Final)

Waccamaw 36
Brookland-Cayce 51 (Final)

Fox Creek 45
Loris 44 (Final)

Strom Thurmond 30
Dillon 71 (Final)

Aynor 26
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 86 (Final)

Class 4A Girls:

May River 33
South Florence 63 (Final)

West Florence 35
James Island 39 (Final)

Myrtle Beach 37
North Augusta 73 (Final)

Airport 22
North Myrtle Beach 46 (Final)

Lucy Beckham 20
Hartsville 41 (Final)

Darlington 38
Bluffton 33 (Final)

Class 3A Girls:

Marlboro County 45
Oceanside Collegiate 46 (Final)

Class 2A Girls:

Chesterfield 60
Marion 63 (Final/2OT)

Cheraw 21
Latta 56 (Final)

Class 1A Girls:

Lamar 43
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50 (Final)

Palmetto Scholars 14
East Clarendon 86 (Final)

Allendale-Fairfax 18
Lake View 66 (Final)

Timmonsville 27
Estill 61 (Final)

Whale Branch 64
Carvers Bay 36 (Final)

Hemingway 36
Military Magnet 100 (Final)

Bethune-Bowman 41
Hannah-Pamplico 47 (Final)

