ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bathroom detox on what to keep or toss in that medicine cabinet

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

We’re in the depths of winter which means many folks are thinking about giving their household a deep clean. What better place to start than in the bathroom?

Turns out there are sneaky allergens and toxic ingredients lurking everywhere, even in our toothpastes, mouth washes, shampoos and body washes.

Wellness expert and practicing dental surgeon Dr. Flora Stay gives us some tricks on how to decide what stays and what goes when revamping your medicine cabinet. Here are couple helpful tips:

Steer clear of troublesome ingredients . Alcohol, dyes, gluten, parabens, formaldehyde, salicylate plant extracts, essential oils and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are common irritating ingredients. These can lead to everything from an itchy scalp to skin rashes. When used in toothpaste or mouthwash, they may lead to bad breath and cavities!
Learn the difference between ‘dermatologist tested’ and ‘dermatologist recommended’. Having a bad reaction to an ingredient is more common than you may realize. Just because a product is ‘Dermatologist Tested’ does not mean that the dermatologist liked the results.
You don’t need special toothpastes and mouthwashes with a long list of ingredients for gum disease, sensitive teeth, bad breath etc. The right ingredients can balance the environment in your mouth. I recommend looking for three key ingredients: baking soda, xylitol and disodium phosphate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Heart healthy routines with Planet Fitness

February is heart health month! Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association. And the CDC reports one person in the U.S. dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. When it comes to the health of your heart, small changes to your lifestyle can […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Los Chingones taco series for a good cause

Inspired by Chef Troy Guard’s fundraising efforts for victims on the Marshall Fire. The first special taco was a huge success (more than 1,100 sold!); and now Los Chingones is excited to promote Chef Gio Diaz’s Taco Boricua benefitting Project Angel Heart this month.  This February, the Celebrity Chef Taco Series welcomes Chef Gio Diaz […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Detox#Gluten#Alcohol
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with DBC Eats

The Denver Beer Company recently started their own food truck called DBC Eats where they focuses on approachable, beer-centric fare to include elevated comfort foods as well as healthy and vegetarian options. Patrick Crawford with DBC Eats says the menu is crafted with love and pairs perfectly with a pint of craft beer. The DBC […]
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy