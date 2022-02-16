The Wells Fargo Ski Cup is looking for the public to get involved

The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community rethink ability. Through the power of adaptive innovation, recreation and Colorado’s great outdoors, NSCD are transforming lives, families and communities and creating a world that celebrates each person’s abilities.

Kim Easton, President and CEO of the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) and Heather Hunt Ruddy, Head of National Sales, Wealth & Investment Management with Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management shares about the upcoming 46th Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup and how the public can get involved.

The NSCD’s 46th annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup is on Feb. 25-27 at Winter Park Resort.

It is our signature fundraiser, bringing in nearly $200,000 to support therapeutic recreation summer and winter programs for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities. This event provides financial support that helps facilitate operations and programming for the 20 sports we offer to our participants.

The Wells Fargo Ski Cup is the longest-running professional ski race in the country and is comprised of four races over the three-day weekend including:



Friday, 2/25 is the annual AEC Challenge featuring 6 teams comprised of architects, engineers and contractors racing to claim industry bragging rights.



The Corporate Challenge on Saturday, 2/26 a one of a kind race in which skiers and snowboarders from 23 corporate teams race against each other for bragging rights and prizes. A NSCD Competition Center athlete races with each team for cash prizes to help finance his/her training expenses for the 2022 Paralympics.



On Sunday, 2/27 the kids get in on the action! Kids of Wells Fargo Ski Cup guests, ages 5-12, race the same course as the professionals and are joined by mascots from Winter Park and Colorado sports teams in the Kids Snowplow Sprint.



Capping off the weekend is the World Disabled Invitational on Sunday, 2/27. Professional athletes from around the world compete for cash prizes in a race unlike any other.

NSCD are also looking for volunteers so if you are interested, please visit www.nscd.org to learn more about how viewers can help.



